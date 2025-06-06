Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.53.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CCJ opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.41 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.