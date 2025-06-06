Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 438.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 687.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 78,252 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

