Head-To-Head Review: Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) vs. Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Arcellx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -63.05% -60.42% Arcellx -25.94% -8.28% -5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $14,000.00 415.61 -$5.29 million ($3.81) -0.59 Arcellx $76.81 million 47.53 -$70.69 million ($2.99) -22.16

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and Arcellx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arcellx 0 0 13 1 3.07

Arcellx has a consensus target price of $111.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.05%. Given Arcellx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcellx is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Summary

Arcellx beats Creative Medical Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company’s preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

