Head-To-Head Analysis: Entergy (NYSE:ETR) versus Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 8.90% 10.68% 2.49% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Entergy and Nano Nuclear Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 3 11 1 2.87 Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $86.04, indicating a potential upside of 5.40%. Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.01%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Entergy.

This table compares Entergy and Nano Nuclear Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $11.93 billion 2.95 $2.36 billion $3.08 26.50 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.91) -31.24

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entergy beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

