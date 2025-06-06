Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,676,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,307.7 days.
Santos Price Performance
Shares of STOSF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Santos has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.
Santos Company Profile
