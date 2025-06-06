Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,676,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,307.7 days.

Santos Price Performance

Shares of STOSF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Santos has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

