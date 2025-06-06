Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

AORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

AORT opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. Artivion has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,456.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $356,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,248.58. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,794. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

