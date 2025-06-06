Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $67.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GEF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

GEF opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Greif has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

In other Greif news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 535,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Greif by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

