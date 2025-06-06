Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. Roblox has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 26,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $2,417,179.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,437.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $2,939,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 516,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,361,154.86. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354,101 shares of company stock valued at $256,430,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

