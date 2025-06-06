ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.14.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

