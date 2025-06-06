BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BlackLine’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

BL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.54.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in BlackLine by 282.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

