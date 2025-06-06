Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $2,737,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,048,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,578,921.54. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Laufman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $312,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,621,730.25. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,531. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

