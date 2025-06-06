DocuSign’s (DOCU) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,610.04. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in DocuSign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.