SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEIC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.30%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,843. This trade represents a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

