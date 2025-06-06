Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.68.

VIST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 target price for the company.

VIST stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Vista Energy has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 795.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,341 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,392,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

