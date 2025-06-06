Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $445,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after buying an additional 1,263,203 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 807,610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,032,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,606,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

