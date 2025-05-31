CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

