Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,764 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.6332 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

