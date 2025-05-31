Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.2%

Jackson Financial stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

