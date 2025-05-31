Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,605 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $6,145,690.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,501,613.16. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,085 shares of company stock valued at $65,312,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $124.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

