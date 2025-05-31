Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,740 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Excelerate Energy worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 2.1%

EE stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

