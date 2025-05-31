Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22,063.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $212.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

