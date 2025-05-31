Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $3.25 Million in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price target on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Balchem Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $166.10 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

