Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 12,952 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKT. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $643,558.88. The trade was a 63.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

