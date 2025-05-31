Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

HSIC opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

