Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Kanzhun stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.35. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kanzhun by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,055,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,168,000 after purchasing an additional 580,583 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $24,521,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

