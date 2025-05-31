CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Eric Wei Sells 30,000,000 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,083.52. This trade represents a 95.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 3rd, Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 440.72 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 179.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 679,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 436,561 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1,761.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,006,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,773 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

