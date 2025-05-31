Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of International Paper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 158.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.