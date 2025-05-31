Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $16.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
