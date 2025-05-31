Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $16.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.