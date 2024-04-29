Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $342.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

