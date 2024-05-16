First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM opened at C$18.60 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.9626943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

