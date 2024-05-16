Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $81.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

PFGC stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $78,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,913,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,606,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100,244 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

