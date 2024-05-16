HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.22.

FDMT opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,710.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,145 shares of company stock worth $668,951. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

