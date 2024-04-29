Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Stericycle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SRCL

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. 22,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 970,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Stericycle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stericycle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.