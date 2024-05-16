Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$1,075,460.00 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12.

CS stock opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.16. Capstone Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$11.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3643123 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

