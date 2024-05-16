Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $584.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.99. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

