Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Mattel has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

