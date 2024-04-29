Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $99,219,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $561.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $604.54 and its 200-day moving average is $521.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.