Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $657.95.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $655.13 on Thursday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

