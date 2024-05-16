Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.60.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI opened at $174.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -499.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.21.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,209,781.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,321 shares of company stock worth $15,972,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,290,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $25,747,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

