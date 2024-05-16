Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Sells $1,008,437.16 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AVT stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

