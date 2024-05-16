Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Sells $1,008,437.16 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AVT stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
