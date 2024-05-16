Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

URBN stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after buying an additional 674,790 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,314,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

