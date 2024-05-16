Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $312.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 68.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY stock opened at $337.68 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $344.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

