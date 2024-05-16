Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $312.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.63.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
CASY stock opened at $337.68 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $344.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Casey’s General Stores
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.