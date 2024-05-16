GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.72) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,797.50 ($22.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,662.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,821 ($22.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,678.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,574.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,504.59%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,059.38). In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,059.38). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.82), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,016.53). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

