HC Wainwright Cuts Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $2.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

CODX opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.65.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 582.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

About Co-Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Co-Diagnostics worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.