HC Wainwright Cuts Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $2.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
CODX opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.65.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 582.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
