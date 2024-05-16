Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $71.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WGO opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

