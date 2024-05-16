DigitalOcean’s (DOCN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.78.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.6 %

DOCN stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696,426 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $86,834,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 25.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,397,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

