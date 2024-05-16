Truist Financial Raises Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $52.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $49.33 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 63,928 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

