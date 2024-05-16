Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

