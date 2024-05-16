Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $637.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.72. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 117,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

