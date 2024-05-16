Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.68.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 310,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

